Findhelp Announces Strategic Partnership with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to Launch Statewide Closed Loop Electronic Referral System

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, a closed-loop referral management software company at the forefront of building a better social safety net, is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to develop and maintain a Closed Loop Electronic Referral System (CLERS) to coordinate electronic referrals between organizations for the purpose of addressing the social drivers of health (SDoH) of Oklahomans in need.

This innovative platform, powered by Findhelp, includes Findhelp's leading social care network of social service organizations and SoonerCare (Medicaid) partners, offering a lifeline to Oklahomans by giving them easy access to essential services such as food, shelter, and transportation.

"We are immensely grateful to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority for allowing us to help address the needs of Oklahomans," said Erine Gray, founder and CEO of Findhelp. "We have extensive experience in partnering with state Medicaid agencies and Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and are excited to put this knowledge to work to support Oklahomans."

The initiative will meet the community's basic needs efficiently and compassionately while maintaining user privacy. Findhelp will join forces with the OHCA and other local government agencies to improve health outcomes by configuring and maintaining a system that intelligently addresses the SDoH challenges faced by many Oklahomans.

Oklahomans trust Findhelp to connect them with the social care services they need. In the last few years nearly 400,000 users in the state have conducted 1.35 million searches on the Findhelp platform, and Findhelp works with 4,207 listed programs serving the state. Praised for its integration excellence and incentivization of the community-based organizations, Findhelp has been recognized as the leading SDoH network by KLAS , a healthcare research firm.

Findhelp continues to expand its relationships with more than 600 of America's largest health plans, hospital systems, government municipalities, educational institutions, and cause organizations to address SDoH. The Findhelp platform enables customers across industries to bring social care to their patients, members, students, constituents, and communities.

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net.

For more information, visit http://company.findhelp.com .

SOURCE Findhelp