TEAMSTERS REACH MAJOR NEW AGREEMENT WITH ANHEUSER-BUSCH, BOOSTING WAGES, PROTECTING JOBS

Tentative Agreement Reached Day Before 5,000 Brewery Teamsters Set to Strike

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters reached a five-year tentative agreement significantly raising pay, improving health care and retirement benefits, and providing critical job security for all 5,000 Teamsters at Anheuser-Busch breweries nationwide.

The tentative agreement was unanimously recommended by the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee after reconvening at the bargaining table with Anheuser-Busch representatives late in the day on Wednesday.

"Teamsters make the beer, Teamsters make Anheuser-Busch successful, and our members deserve the best contract. That is what we fought for and won today," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Anheuser-Busch knew our members were serious and prepared to do whatever it would take to get a fair agreement. After a long day and a longer campaign, we've reached an agreement that sets a new high standard for the brewing industry. Teamsters continue to hold the line at Molson Coors in Texas for a fair contract, but Molson Coors should pay close attention to the bar we've set today for brewery workers across the country."

Highlights of the tentative agreement include:

Significant job security for all 5,000 Teamsters at Anheuser-Busch, including brewers, packagers, and warehouse workers

Wage increases of $8 /hour, including an immediate $4 /hour raise in the first year — average wage increases total 23 percent over the length of the agreement

/hour, including an immediate /hour raise in the first year — average wage increases total 23 percent over the length of the agreement $2,500 ratification bonus for every member

ratification bonus for every member An end to two-tier health care, providing all workers with the same high-quality Teamsters health care coverage

Increased pension contributions and benefits nationwide

Increased maximum vacation accrual to 8 paid weeks

Restoration of retirement benefits for active and retired members

"Teamsters at Anheuser-Busch will have big pay raises, better benefits, and job security under a strong agreement that benefits everyone. The Teamsters fought hard and made sure we got every single item that our members need and deserve," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters, Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference.

The full tentative agreement will be shared with members prior to the ratification process, with voting expected next week.

