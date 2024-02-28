CMG and CBC/Radio-Canada sign a tentative agreement

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Media Guild is pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been signed with CBC/Radio-Canada before the expiration of the current collective agreement on March 31, 2024.

This deal is recommended by the members of the CBC Branch Bargaining Committee.

The CMG is currently presenting the details of the agreement to its over 4400 CMG members who work at CBC/Radio-Canada and a ratification vote will follow in a few weeks.

Naomi Robinson, CBC/Radio-Canada Branch President

Annick R. Forest, CMG President

SOURCE Canadian Media Guild