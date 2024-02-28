Flash News: OKX Lists GPT/USDT Perpetual Futures Contract

Loading... Loading...

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 28, 2024.

OKX Lists GPT/USDT Perpetual Futures Contract

OKX today listed a GPT/USDT perpetual futures contract at 12:30 PM (UTC) on February 28, 2024. In addition, GPT margin trading and Simple Earn will be enabled at 4:00 AM (UTC) on February 29, 2024. The new additions will be accessible across both the web and app interfaces, as well as the API.

GPT is the native token of QnA3.AI, an AI-powered Web3 knowledge engine and an intent-centric trading platform. OKX's decision to list GPT/USDT perpetual futures underscores its commitment to providing diverse trading options for its global user base.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

