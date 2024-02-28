SynaXG Collaborates with Wind River and Ampere to Accelerate Next-Level O-RAN Integration

Loading... Loading...

Combined vDU Solution Advances the Future of 5G O-RAN Networks with Unmatched Energy Efficiency and Integration

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC Barcelona 2024 – SynaXG, a leading provider of converged AI+5G and O-RAN network solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Wind River and Ampere® Computing to deliver breakthrough technology for O-RAN infrastructure. The partnership successfully integrates SynaXG's virtualized distributed unit (vDU) card with StarlingX supported by Wind River and Ampere's multicore processors to redefine 5G network infrastructure. StarlingX is a cloud-native, Kubernetes, open-source infrastructure project hosted by the OpenInfra Foundation. Showcasing unparalleled hardware/software integration to enhance network efficiency and cloud management, the collaborative vDU solution will be unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2024.

The collaboration sets new industry standards for power efficiency, ease of integration, and cloud-based network management, propelling SynaXG, Wind River and Ampere to the forefront of the O-RAN ecosystem evolution. The integrated vDU solution enables seamless integration with protocol stacks and fronthaul networks, bolstered by Wind River's cloud infrastructure expertise, ensuring effortless network upgrades and maintenance of O-RAN infrastructure. The ease of use and maturity of SynaXG's vDU solutions for O-RAN networks simplify and streamline the integration process. Ampere's ultra-low-power, multicore processors deliver best-in-class energy efficiency to manage the power demands of modern networks.

"The platform built through our partnership with SynaXG and Wind River expands the limits of what's possible in O-RAN networks, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, sustainability and performance in 5G network infrastructure," said Sean Varley, VP of Business Development and Chief Evangelist at Ampere. "With Ampere loud Native Processors at the core of these platforms, service providers can now redefine their infrastructure plans according to a much more scalable and sustainable standard, backed by an increasingly diverse and mature ecosystem of solution providers."

Ampere's multicore processor technology is pivotal in helping mobile operators increase energy efficiency in 5G infrastructure, which ultimately lowers 5G network deployment costs. Boosting the number of Layer 1 (L1) accelerator cards per server greatly enhances cellular network capacity. Similarly, it is necessary to increase the number of CPU cores to provide a higher level of L2/L3 predictable performance for latency and jitter-sensitive network workloads.

"Our partnership with Wind River and Ampere brings together the best in hardware and software integration, energy efficiency, and cloud management to simplify the deployment of O-RAN networks," said Mantosh Malhotra, Chief Business Officer of SynaXG. "As a leader in integrating AI with next-gen 5G technologies, SynaXG delivers solutions for O-RAN infrastructure that meet the performance demands of today's networks and pave the way for a more sustainable, efficient future in telecommunications."

"Providing new levels of innovation around power efficiency, ease of integration, and cloud-based network management, our collaboration with SynaXG and Ampere can help advance O-RAN technology," said Gil Hellmann, Vice President, Global Telecom Solutions Engineering, at Wind River. "As a leader in the telecom landscape that powers the majority of 5G O-RAN deployments with global operators, Wind River delivers cloud-native expertise and solutions that enable the high-scale deployment of next-generation network infrastructure for service providers worldwide."

The complete O-RAN performance test platform includes a virtualized centralized unit (vCU) and vDU from Fujitsu, Wind River's expertise in StarlingX distributed cloud infrastructure containers as a service (CaaS), Ampere® Altra® Q80-30 multicore processor based on Arm cores, SynaXG SV-1000 vDU, and a Supermicro MegaDC server connected to a Fujitsu 5G radio and 5G core.

For organizations that require full lifecycle support and services around an open-source solution, Wind River offers Wind River Studio as commercially supported StarlingX. Wind River Studio provides a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes and container-based architecture for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

About Ampere Computing

Ampere is a modern semiconductor company designing the future of cloud computing with the world's first Cloud Native Processors. Built for the sustainable Cloud with the highest performance and best performance per watt, Ampere processors accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. Ampere Cloud Native Processors provide industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability. For more information visit https://amperecomputing.com.

About SynaXG

SynaXG, a pioneer in O-RAN infrastructure and AI-enhanced wireless technologies, empowers global connectivity for enterprises, telecom operators and cloud service providers. With more than a decade of wireless innovation, carrier-grade L1 software and systems integration expertise, SynaXG merges AI with 5G and beyond, enhancing network performance and efficiency. Proven in worldwide deployments, SynaXG's AI+5G solutions drive the future of smart cities, industrial automation, healthcare and more, leading the evolution toward a smarter, connected world. Learn more: https://synaxg.com.

