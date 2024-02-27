Sustainable Development: A New Dual Short Program from ENAP and INRS

Loading... Loading...

Two University of Quebec institutions have joined forces to offer graduate coursework in public administration and scientific analysis

QUEBEC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The École nationale d'administration publique (ENAP) and the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) have announced a new joint training opportunity with their short graduate program in impact assessment and sustainable development.

Fusing natural science and managerial science, this program will train workers in public administration and the scientific sectors on major socio-environmental topics.

"This new interuniversity collaboration increases the versatility and depth of our offerings focused on contemporary issues. In the face of climate change, tomorrow's leaders must be informed of potential risks and available solutions to promote the security of Quebec's population," states Philippe-Edwin Bélanger, Director of the Department of Graduate Studies and Student Success at INRS.

"I am convinced that this online short program will enrich the landscape of sustainable development training in Quebec," he says.

"This new short program meets a distinct need within government agencies and organizations, which are all concerned with the major socio-environmental issues of our time. It is both remote and part-time, and it will allow learners to obtain the necessary skills and knowledge to face these challenges practically and efficiently," states Robert Bilterys, Director of Instruction and Research at ENAP.

Mr. Bilterys also points to the unique collaboration between ENAP and INRS that led to the creation of this innovative program: "This partnership illustrates how universities can join forces to respond to society's needs."

An Online Program Grounded in the Real World

This training program, offered entirely online and on a part-time basis, is designed for individuals who want to deepen their knowledge of sustainable development. It is the perfect format for recent graduates interested in a postgraduate specialization or professionals seeking continued education or further studies.

This short program is also intended for analysts, professional staff, and managers in public administration and other sectors who want to enhance their skills.

Job prospects include several areas of sustainable development and public administration, such as ministries and government agencies, municipalities, not-for-profit and environmental organizations, and even consulting engineering firms.

Admission is open for the fall session at each institution. Individuals who complete this short program will receive a graduate certificate from the institution where they initially register.

ENAP courses: Sustainable and Responsible Organizational Management and Sustainable Urban Development Policies and Management

INRS course: Environmental Impact Study

About ENAP

The École nationale d'administration publique (ENAP) is a consulting university that offers a complete line of training courses for the public and quasi-public sectors. A go-to reference in public administration development and modernization, ENAP pursues its mission through training, research, and consulting services. Thanks to its integrated service offerings, ENAP supports and educates the government sector, including municipalities, ministries, public agencies, and health network, social services, and education authorities throughout Quebec, Canada, and the French-speaking world.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training. Since its creation in 1969, it has actively contributed to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS ranks first in Quebec in terms of research intensity. It is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, and Varennes, which focus their activities on strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment (Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre); energy, materials, and telecommunications (Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre); urbanization, culture, and society (Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre); and health and biotechnology (Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre). The INRS community includes over 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, and faculty and staff members.

