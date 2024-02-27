Cineplex Digital Media Signs Digital Signage and Advertising Contract with Cominar in Quebec

Loading... Loading...

Digital Out of Home Signage and Media Solutions Planned for Five Shopping Centres Across the Greater Montreal Area including Alexis Nihon, Mail Champlain and Centre Rockland.

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - CGX – Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), a division of Cineplex, announced today it has been selected to develop, install, and maintain a state-of-the-art digital signage network in five Cominar managed shopping centres across Quebec. Indoor advertising sales will be exclusively managed by Cineplex's media sales division, Cineplex Media. The addition of Cominar's shopping centres grows Cineplex Media's reach in the greater Montreal area to more than 117 million shoppers annually and to over 750 million shoppers annually, across Canada.

As part of the partnership, CDM will operate a network of over 40 digital displays in five Cominar owned and managed retail properties in Montreal, Laval, Brossard and Repentigny. Each property will receive a custom display solution consisting of large double-sided portrait screens for media advertising. Alexis Nihon, one of Montreal's busiest shopping centres, will also receive one of the largest in-mall large-format LED spectaculars in Canada. The new network of digital displays will be fully deployed early this summer.

"We are thrilled to be working with Cominar to develop and operate a new digital solution within their shopping centres to elevate the consumer journey and engage their visitors in a more meaningful way throughout their visit," said Fab Stanghieri, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Media, Cineplex. "The addition of Cominar's shopping centres will increase our reach across the greater Montreal area, and will also grow our out of home shopping network to 94 premium shopping centres across Canada, including nine of the top ten busiest malls in Canada."

"The agreement with Cineplex Digital Media aligns with our ambition to develop modern and remarkable destinations by creating unparalleled experiences where traditional spaces become inspiring living environments," continues Marie-Andrée Boutin, Chief Development and Real Estate Operations Officer, Cominar. "Integrating their extensive digital display network into our destinations will provide enriched and diverse content to our communities."

About Cineplex

Cineplex CGX is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media) and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

About Cineplex Digital Media (CDM)

As a one-stop digital signage and media solution provider, CDM offers end-to-end services that drive results. Making a name for itself in the Digital Out-of-Home, Retail, Retail Media, Financial, Grocery, and Quick Service Restaurant industries. CDM provides innovative, data-led digital signage network solutions for clients. CDM is not just about hanging screens, it has unique expertise in creative and experience design, data and analytics services, installation and operational excellence, and media sales. For more information on Cineplex Digital Media, visit CDMExperiences.com.

About Cominar

Founded in 1965, Cominar is one of the largest real estate owners and managers in Quebec. Driven by our values and expertise, our mission is to create modern, distinctive living environments across our portfolio of office, retail and mixed-use properties. With assets that have high densification potential and are strategically located near major transit routes, our ambition is to build forward-looking communities that will reshape the urban landscape and positively impact the development of the communities in which we operate. Our proximity-driven philosophy guides our daily actions and allows us to make our properties enticing and inviting destinations. www.cominar.com

