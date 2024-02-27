Arizona State Public Agencies Can Now Access Leadership Development Services Via Government Leadership Solutions, an Arizona-Based Consulting, Coaching & Trading Firm

Loading... Loading...

Upcoming Webinar Will Detail Latest Research, Best Practice Case Studies & New Contract Award that Allows Agencies to Access Leadership Development Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Leadership Solutions (GLS), renowned for its commitment to enhancing public sector leadership and efficiency, proudly announces that it has received a Professional Development Consultation and Training Services Contract. Under this award, Arizona State and Cooperative Agencies may access the services of GLS for organizational consulting, strategic planning, Love-Based Culture Organizational Assessment™, customized assessments and surveys, Intentional Organizational Culture™, focus groups, Leadership Development University, and customized training workshops to develop and coach employees at every level.

In light of the award, GLS is hosting a live webinar on Thurs., April 4, to help agency leaders gain insights on the best practices around leadership development in the public sector today, based on the latest research, as well as understand the services available to them under this services contract.

"We are honored to have received the State of Arizona cooperative contract, especially given our experience over the last 15 years working with local governments across the state," said Dr. Maria Church, CEO and founder of GLS. "This award underscores our dedication to providing exceptional leadership and organizational development, executive coaching, and training services to public organizations and allows us to expand that impact at the state level."

Webinar Details:

Title: "Arizona State Contract Success: Leveraging Opportunities to Help You Achieve Your Goals"

Leaders and decision-makers from public agencies Date: Thurs., April 4, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. PST

Registration Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nrKzUDghRAGNPCV5Li96FQ#/registration

Maximizing Public Sector Efficiency and Leadership

This webinar is designed to guide leaders of public agencies through the process of utilizing the State of Arizona contract (CTR068705) to its fullest potential, in order to:

Optimize your budget dollars

Enhance your team's skills

Save you significant time

Achieve enhanced leadership development, operational efficiency, and overall organizational success

About Government Leadership Solutions

With a mission to empower public agencies through strategic leadership development and organizational performance improvement, Government Leadership Solutions stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the public sector. GLS is dedicated to helping agencies navigate the dynamics of today's adapting cultures, ensuring they are well-equipped to serve their communities.

