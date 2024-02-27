British Technology company, C the Signs, selected by the White House-Backed Accelerator Programme, CancerX, to half Cancer Deaths

Loading... Loading...

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C the Signs, a British AI technology company founded by NHS Doctors at the forefront of early cancer detection, has been announced as part of the inaugural cohort of the White House CancerX Accelerator programme.

CancerX was unveiled by the White House in a landmark announcement last year to spearhead innovation in oncology. The initiative aims to achieve the ambitious 'Cancer Moonshot' goals set by the administration: to reduce cancer mortality by at least 50% over the next 25 years, and to enhance the quality of life for individuals and families living with and surviving cancer. The CancerX Accelerator programme aims to promote and fortify digital innovations in oncology by providing promising startups an opportunity to collaborate with leading cancer organizations.

C the Signs is an AI cancer prediction platform that identifies patients at risk of cancer at the earliest and most curable stage of the disease. It has so far detected over 25,000 patients with cancer through its innovative AI approach, with a 98% accuracy in ruling in or out cancer risk. It was selected as one of 16 companies – and the only British company – to be part of the first CancerX Accelerator, C the Signs was selected as it represents one of the most progressive and effective ways of driving digital innovation in oncology.

Dr. Bea Bakshi, CEO & Co-Founder of C the Signs, says:

"As a doctor, I am deeply moved and profoundly grateful for our selection to participate in the inaugural CancerX accelerator. Launched by the White House, this initiative marks a significant step toward realizing the Cancer Moonshot's vision of a 50% reduction in cancer mortality. At C the Signs, our mission is firmly rooted in the belief that early detection can change the course of this disease, aiming for a future where surviving cancer is the norm rather than the exception. The success we've achieved within the UK's National Health Service so far fills me with immense pride and hope. As we embark on this journey in the United States, I am incredibly enthusiastic about collaborating with the brightest minds in oncology and industry pioneers; what we can collectively achieve is boundless. This is more than just an opportunity; it's a pivotal moment to lead with heart and affect meaningful change."

Aphrodite Spanou, Director of Healthcare UK, Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Department for Business and Trade, says:

"We are delighted for C the Signs for being selected as one of the inaugural companies, by the White House's CancerX Accelerator. This recognition is a testament to the UK's leadership in healthcare innovation and our capacity to create technology solutions with a global impact. C the Signs' work in early cancer detection not only exemplifies British ingenuity but also aligns perfectly with our objectives of showcasing how local innovations can have international reach and significance."

C the Signs was selected from hundreds of applicants after an intensive evaluation process involving three rounds of judging and will now have the unprecedented opportunity to collaborate with the CancerX Champions from leading cancer and technology innovators including AstraZeneca, Intel, Dell Technologies, AWS, Debiopharm Innovation Fund, Mass Challenge, Reveal HealthTech, Atrium Health, Oncology Ventures, and UC Davis Health.

ABOUT CANCERX:

Part of the U.S. Cancer Moonshot initiative, CancerX is a public-private partnership announced by The White House as a national accelerator to boost innovation in the fight against cancer. Co-hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and Moffitt Cancer Center , alongside the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), it convenes the many diverse stakeholders needed to unleash the power of innovation to create a future that's free of cancer burden. To learn more or participate in CancerX's pre-competitive, evidence-generating efforts; Accelerator cohort; or demonstration projects, visit www.cancerx.health .

ABOUT THE CANCERX ACCELERATOR:

The CancerX Accelerator program aims to promote and fortify digital innovations in oncology by providing promising startups an opportunity to collaborate with leading cancer organizations. Startup participants benefit from valuable mentorship, comprehensive training and direct access to key players in the health care industry, including providers, payers and pharmaceutical companies. This collaborative environment enables startups to develop, test and implement their cancer focused innovation on a larger scale.

https://cancerx.health/accelerator/

ABOUT THE 16 START-UPS:

A team of Accelerator Champions and judges from the CancerX community led three rounds of judging earlier this year to select this impressive cohort group. The full list of startups includes: The Blue Box, C the Signs, Cancer Insights, Curvia, EnteroTrack, Gesund.ai, Gray Oncology, LindAI, Mika Health, Navya, Oatmeal Health, Orbit Genomics, Realyze Intelligence, Reimagine Care, SurvivorPlan, and Xanthos.

ABOUT THE PROGRAMME:

As a member of the CancerX accelerator, start-ups will now participate in a rich, 4-month program where they will:

Engage with members of the healthcare ecosystem to test and validate their solutions. Get expert guidance from CancerX Mentors. Graduate with a roadmap to successfully scale our company, an opportunity to move forward with our sponsor, and a community that will continue to support our development.



ABOUT HEALTHCARE UK:

Healthcare UK is a joint initiative of the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Department for Business and Trade. Healthcare UK promotes the British healthcare sector internationally to drive export opportunities and works with the NHS to strengthen its capacity to operate and succeed internationally.

