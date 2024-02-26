ST. LOUIS TEAMSTERS ON STRIKE AT GRAYBAR

Loading... Loading...

42 Workers on the Picket Line After Rejecting Company's Subpar Offer

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 688 at Graybar in St. Louis were forced to strike today after rejecting the company's subpar contract offer over the weekend.

The Teamsters are seeking pay raises that reflect the impact of inflation and are on par with industry standards as well as stronger health care coverage and admittance into the company's profit-sharing program.

"After six months of negotiations, the rejection of Graybar's final offer signals a collective dissatisfaction among the workforce with the current compensation structure," said Chris Tongay, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 688.

Teamsters at Graybar contribute significantly to the company's $10.5 billion revenue but are excluded from the company's profit-sharing program. The program has been granted to approximately 9,400 Graybar employees nationwide, raising serious questions about the anti-union tactics by the St. Louis-based company.

In addition to the pay disparity, workers are mandated to participate in Graybar's health care plan, resulting in substantial monthly premiums of up to $1,000.

"The financial burden on these workers is unreasonable, unfair, and unsustainable," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Teamsters won't stand for this type of behavior from any company. We won't tolerate it, and we will continue to fight on the picket line until we get what is ours."

