Sterling Announces $78 Million in Major Nevada Highway Project Awards

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that its Road and Highway Builders, LLC (RHB) subsidiary (50% owned), has been awarded two highway projects totaling $78 million by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). The awards are included in fourth quarter 2023 backlog.

The $49 million NDOT 3996 Lohantan project involves 17 miles of highway widening and reconstruction, new bridge construction, and new drainage systems. RHB will operate a portable asphalt plant and aggregate crushing plant on site. The project will begin in late February and is expected to be completed in 2024.

The $29 million NDOT 4501 Tonopah project involves 15 miles of highway widening and reconstruction and new water and sewer facilities for the town of Tonopah. RHB will operate a portable asphalt plant and aggregate crushing plant on site. The project is slated to begin in March and is expected to be completed in 2024

"We are pleased to have been selected by NDOT for these key projects, which align with our strategic aggregate pit locations in Nevada," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO. "RHB's longstanding relationship with NDOT positions us well to participate in the proactive, multi-year infrastructure upgrade programs in the state."

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., ("Sterling," "the Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a Delaware corporation, operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and Hawaii. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."

