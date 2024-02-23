Criterium Energy Announces Appointment of Odyssey Trust Company as New Transfer Agent

Loading... Loading...

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Criterium Energy Ltd. ("Criterium" or the "Company") CEQ announces that it has appointed Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") as the registrar and transfer agent for the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") effective February 20, 2024, replacing Computershare Trust Company of Canada. There was no change to the CUSIP number for the Common Shares as a result of the change of registrar and transfer agent. For information about Odyssey, please visit their website at www.odysseytrust.com. If you have any questions, you can reach to Odyssey directly by visiting www.odysseycontact.com.

Trading in the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") was halted on February 22, 2024 by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization as a result of the change of registrar and transfer agent. Trading in the Common Shares is expected to resume on February 27, 2024.

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. is an upstream energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of assets in Southeast Asia that can deliver scalable growth and cash generation. The Company focuses on maximizing total shareholder return by executing on three strategic pillars, namely (1) successful and sustainable reputation, (2) innovation and technology arbitrage, and (3) operational and safety excellence.

