MEDIA ADVISORY - Kitselas First Nation and Canada to celebrate the signing of a new agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Chief Glenn Bennett of the Kitselas First Nation, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will celebrate the signing of a co-developed Consultation Protocol.
Date: Friday, February 23, 2024
Time:
Start of the event: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Media scrum: 7:15 p.m. (PT)
Where:
Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada Office
Leylum, 2nd floor
1138 Melville Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4S3
In-person participation only. Members of the media can use the main entrance to the building. They will be escorted to the 2nd floor where the event is taking place
GovCan — Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.