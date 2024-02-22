MEDIA ADVISORY - Kitselas First Nation and Canada to celebrate the signing of a new agreement

Loading... Loading...

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Chief Glenn Bennett of the Kitselas First Nation, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will celebrate the signing of a co-developed Consultation Protocol.

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024

Time:

Start of the event: 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Media scrum: 7:15 p.m. (PT)

Where:

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada Office

Leylum, 2nd floor

1138 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4S3

Media participation:

In-person participation only. Members of the media can use the main entrance to the building. They will be escorted to the 2nd floor where the event is taking place

