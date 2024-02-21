RTX's Collins Aerospace to provide Air India with avionics hardware

Loading... Loading...

140 Air India 737 MAX aircraft will be equipped with Collins' advanced avionics

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX RTX business, has been selected by Air India for a full suite of avionics hardware catering to the airline's expanding Boeing 737 MAX fleet. The deal was announced at the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2024.

The comprehensive package includes communication, navigation, surveillance equipment and air data sensors, designed to enhance safety, fuel efficiency and operational performance of Air India's fleet.

"This avionics agreement marks a collaborative effort that will be foundational to Air India's 737 MAX fleet for years to come," said Craig Bries, vice president and general manager of Avionics Sales, Marketing and Aftermarket Services at Collins Aerospace. "Equipping their new MAX fleet with our advanced suite of avionics underscores Air India's trust in our technology and commitment to innovation. Collins' solutions will deliver exceptional performance and reliability, contributing to Air India's continued success."

"Air India is pleased to have Collins Aerospace as a partner in our transformation journey. The company's full suite of avionics hardware will serve our existing as well growing fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft," said Nipun Aggrawal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India.

Collins' suite of advanced avionics will work in harmony to improve operations through every phase of flight on Air India's MAX aircraft. Multi-mode receivers enable precision satellite and ground-based navigation, facilitating high position accuracy, improved integrity and future upgrades through a simple software update. Collins' radio altimeters provide accurate digital height measurements during crucial approach, landing and climb-out phases, while actively filtering and mitigating any potential 5G cellular interference.

Air India will also receive Collins' MultiScan ThreatTrack™ weather radar, which predicts adverse weather conditions and actively displays and analyzes cells – providing real-time route adjustments, reducing long deviations and delays, and ensuring passengers enjoy a smoother journey.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact: corporatepr@rtx.com.

SOURCE RTX