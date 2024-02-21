Stagwell Adds Philippines-Based Gaming and Experience Design Agency Octopus&Whale to Global Affiliate Program

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK and MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell STGW, the challenger network built to transform marketing, has added Octopus&Whale, a Philippines-based game and experience design agency that helps companies parlay ideas into immersive communications, to its fast-growing Global Affiliate Network to bolster full-service and specialty digital solutions for clients across Asia-Pacific.

As the country's only agency with a focus on gaming, they aim to complement Stagwell's full-service offerings.

The partnership comes as Stagwell accelerates its commitment to growth across Asia, anchored by its regional offices in Singapore and Malaysia, and over 25 affiliate partners in Asia to date.

Octopus&Whale is now celebrating its fourth year, having expanded its client base to include some of the Philippines' most iconic names in business, such as SM, Meralco, NutriAsia, Unilab, and Philippine Airlines. As the country's only agency with a focus on gaming, they aim to complement the full-service creative, media and digital services offered by Stagwell.

Octopus&Whale was also the first Filipino agency to venture into the blockchain with "Save Our Sharks," a metaverse initiative generating over $1.5M worth of digital collectibles to drive awareness for Philippine shark conservation.

"Tiempo and the entire Octopus&Whale team strive to exceed client needs while pushing boundaries across immersive experiences. We're pleased to partner with them and bring their expertise in the fast-growing gaming and experience space to larger clients in the Philippines and Southeast Asia," said Randy Duax, managing director, Asia-Pacific for Stagwell.

"Through our partnership with Stagwell, we see endless opportunities to amplify our creative vision and reach untapped markets that could benefit from our specialty digital capabilities," said Joey David Tiempo, founder and CEO, Octopus&Whale. "We are excited to collaborate with other players in this tech-first network and be the guide for businesses who want to explore the gaming space."

Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program powers agile global solutions for clients, allowing Stagwell to partner with regional experts to scale marketing capabilities to new regions. Since the program's inception, Stagwell has formed partnerships with nearly 80 affiliates across APAC, EMEA, LATAM and North America, extending Stagwell's global operational reach to 98 countries.

About Stagwell

Stagwell STGW is the network created to transform marketing. We deliver creative performance at scale for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with cutting-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our more than 13,000 experts in more than 34 countries are united under a single purpose: to generate effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

