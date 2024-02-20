Stannah Group selects IFS Cloud to support ambitious growth and build agility

Loading... Loading...

IFS ERP, FSM, PSO and EAM software solutions will be rolled out to 2,500 users across 13 countries

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that UK-based independent lift business and stairlift manufacturer, Stannah Group, has purchased the cloud-based enterprise software platform, IFS Cloud, to support its global growth plans.



Stannah has selected the full suite of IFS Cloud, including functionality for enterprise resource planning (ERP), field service management (FSM), planning and scheduling optimisation (PSO) and enterprise asset management (EAM). The agility enabled by having all this capability easily accessible on a single platform was key to its decision to purchase the IFS solution and reflects Stannah's commitment to investing in its customers and employees by leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver best-in-class experiences.



The implementation of IFS Cloud will enable Stannah to replace an existing legacy system and 67 edge systems with a modern, integrated enterprise software solution tailored to streamline the company's business processes and provide real-time visibility across departments to ensure its enterprise assets and field service operations remain agile. When fully rolled out, it will encompass over 2,500 users across 13 countries fostering collaboration on a truly global scale.



The adoption of IFS Cloud aligns seamlessly with Stannah's vision for continuous improvement and innovation through digital technology. IFS's dedicated AI-driven PSO engine will streamline Stannah's Field Service Operations by helping it improve first-time fix rates, implement cost-saving route planning, solve complex scheduling issues efficiently, and enhance customer experience. Using EAM and PSO in tandem will ensure Stannah is able to optimise asset uptime and maintenance time, creating operational agility.



Jon Stannah, Group Managing Director at Stannah, said: "We were attracted not only by the range and depth of the IFS solution but also by the culture of the company. IFS has a rare combination of deep industry expertise and a global perspective. Yet, its key differentiator is its ability to meet and efficiently deliver innovative capabilities to support us in our core markets of manufacturing and field service management. By choosing IFS, we are investing in a partner that not only understands our industry challenges, but also the opportunities for us to grow and deliver value to our business as we scale and develop with a newfound agility."



IFS Cloud will also drive enhanced efficiencies and productivity for Stannah by enabling it to run a wide range of operational functions on a single platform with a single data model. Initially, these will comprise CRM, sales, planning, supply chain, manufacturing, human capital management, finance, asset and field service management.



André Robberts, President, Southern and Western Europe and LATAM at IFS, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Stannah, a company that exemplifies innovation and commitment to quality in the accessibility sector. Our objective is to empower them with a robust, integrated ERP solution that not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with their growth and sustainability goals. We are confident that the adaptability and comprehensive capabilities of IFS Cloud, together with our expertise in industrial manufacturing, will prove crucial in enabling them to achieve their aims."



Stannah will also benefit from IFS Success Services, an engagement framework designed to create value and support customers in their experience lifecycle with IFS – from adoption and engagement to software support. Additionally, Stannah has invested in IFS Implementation Services, offered by IFS to its clients to assist them in implementing its software solutions.

About Stannah

Stannah is a world leader in lifting products, supplying and maintaining stairlifts, passenger lifts, platform lifts, goods and service lifts. It is one of Britain's leading engineering companies and remains an independent, family owned and run firm. The company's experience of the lift industry is exceptional, originating in cargo lifts in the 1860s. In 1975, Stannah designed its first affordable, quick-to-install and easy-to-use stairlift and has since sold over 700,000 stairlifts worldwide.



Stannah is run today by the fifth generation of the family - Jon, Patrick, Alastair, Nick and Helen - who are proud torchbearers for Stannah's long-held family spirit and traditions. Stannah now operates in more than 40 countries and has subsidiaries in 12 countries including France, Italy and USA.



For more information visit corporate.stannah.com



About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers — at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.



