Government reaches a tentative agreement for the Law Practitioner (LP) group

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has reached a tentative agreement with the Association of Justice Counsel (AJC) for the Law Practitioner (LP) group. Upon ratification, the agreement would apply to approximately 3,200 members located throughout the country. Members of the LP group support federal services through their application of a comprehensive knowledge of the law and its practice.

The 4-year tentative agreement, expiring on May 9, 2026, would provide general economic increases that follow the established pattern in the federal public service as well as other improvements for employees, including a wage harmonization across the group, a one-time allowance of $2,500, and new leave for traditional Indigenous practices.

To date, the Government of Canada has reached agreements with 17 bargaining units covering approximately 80% of the collective bargaining population in the core public administration.

"Public servants work hard to deliver services for Canadians, and we are working hard with them at the bargaining table to ensure we reach positive outcomes. Both parties came to the table focused on key priorities, resulting in an agreement that is fair for employees and reasonable for taxpayers. We are moving forward with negotiations for the remaining active bargaining tables and are committed to reaching similar positive outcomes."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

As the Employer, Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS) began negotiations with the Association of Justice Counsel (AJC) in December 2023 to finalize a renewed collective agreement for the Law Practitioner (LP) group. On February 9, 2024 , a tentative agreement was reached.

to finalize a renewed collective agreement for the Law Practitioner (LP) group. On , a tentative agreement was reached. The Law Practitioner Group comprises positions that are primarily involved in the application of a comprehensive knowledge of the law and its practice to the performance of legal functions.

