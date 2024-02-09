Royal Helium Ltd. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Loading... Loading...

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. RHC RHC RHCCF ("Royal" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market-making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. ICP will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objectives of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ICP will receive compensation of $7,500 per month. The agreement is for an initial term of four months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with a 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ICP will not receive shares or options as compensation. ICP and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is an exploration, production and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development and production of helium. The Company controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore has a low GHG footprint when compared to other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

Andrew Davidson

Chief Executive Officer

Royal Helium Ltd.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.