TEAMSTERS PILOTS AT OMNI AIR VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO AUTHORIZE A STRIKE

Loading... Loading...

Workers Demand End to Sub-Standard Contracts

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Air International (Omni Air) pilots who are represented by the Airline Professionals Association-Teamsters Local 1224 voted to authorize a strike, with 100 percent of participating members voting in favor of the action. Today's strike authorization allows Teamsters Local 1224's leadership to call a strike on behalf of the pilot group, if necessary and when legally permitted under the Railway Labor Act (RLA).

"This overwhelming vote should be a clear wake up call to Omni's management team that enough is enough," said Captain Paul Rodell, a member of the Omni Air Pilots Executive Council. "It's time for Omni to come to the bargaining table to reach an agreement on a pilot contract that recognizes our contributions to this company."

Omni Air pilots have been in negotiations for an amended collective bargaining agreement for nearly three years. Progress toward a new contract has stalled, despite eight months of federally mediated negotiations. Other labor groups at the company, including Omni Air's flight attendants and dispatchers are facing similar circumstances.

"Omni's strategy of attempting to force substandard contract terms on pilots is causing significant damage to the operation. We are losing some of our best pilots and we are struggling to replace them," Rodell said. "Omni Air and its parent company Air Transport Services Group have stopped investing in the carrier and the people who do the work of this airline. We need a course correction, and that starts with a fair contract for pilots."

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Omni Air is a leading provider of passenger airlift services to the U.S. Department of Defense via the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) program, and a worldwide provider of full-service passenger charter and ACMI services. Omni Air also carries passengers worldwide for a variety of private sector customers and government services firms. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. ATSG acquired Omni Air in 2018 and operates two other airlines, ABX Air, Inc. and Air Transport International, Inc.

Omni Air's 350 pilots are represented by the Airline Professionals Association, Teamsters Local 1224, which represents pilots and flight crew members from five airlines operating across the country.

Contact:

Amanda Bledsoe, (937) 382-0201 ext. 8790

ABledsoe@apa1224.org

SOURCE Teamsters Local 1224