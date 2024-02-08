North Dakota Tees Up Legendary Fan Experiences at 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Loading... Loading...

BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With "The People's Open" well underway in Phoenix, fans at this year's WM Phoenix Open will see a new, and unexpected, sponsor in North Dakota Tourism . Through activations in four of the tournament's hospitality tents, North Dakota's Legendary presence will showcase the state's tourism experiences from standout golf courses to its iconic outdoors adventures and beyond.

"Our participation in the WM Phoenix Open is an extraordinary platform for us to share not only North Dakota's incredible golf courses but is also a unique way for us to engage fans in the possibilities of living and working in North Dakota," said North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. "We recognize the high-energy atmosphere and individuality the tournament has become known for and are thrilled to join fans at this one-of-a-kind event to celebrate the iconic experiences that can be found at TPC Scottsdale and in North Dakota."

In partnership with North Dakota native and actor Josh Duhamel, an enthusiastic ambassador of the state, North Dakota Tourism will premiere a new video highlighting golf road trips at the tournament. In the fast-paced and comedic diary-style video, Josh and pals take on the state's Triple Golf Challenge at three of the state's – and nation's – top-rated golf courses: The Links of North Dakota near Ray, Hawktree Golf Club in Bismarck, and culminating with Bully Pulpit Golf Course in Medora.

The North Dakota activations will also be supported by business and community leaders from throughout the state that will be instrumental in bringing to life personal insights for tourism, talent recruitment and workforce development. The synergies in marketing tourism and workforce development are highlighted as part of North Dakota's Find the Good Life initiative designed to match potential residents with careers and communities.

"This sponsorship is a valuable opportunity to amplify North Dakota's offerings with a key audience as golf continues to be a top area of interest for potential visitors, and the alignment with Phoenix, a direct-flight market, is unmatched," added Otte Coleman. "Collaborating with our partners to bring the activations a holistic perspective on visiting and potentially residing in North Dakota is essential to driving awareness for the state."

In addition, tournament attendees will have the opportunity to meet Joe Weigand, a Theodore Roosevelt reprisor, who will mingle with fans in character to promote the Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the eagerly anticipated Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum opening in Medora, North Dakota, in 2026. Fans can find Joe as Theodore Roosevelt, North Dakota representatives, and all of the state's WM Phoenix Open experiences along the golf course at holes 9, 12, 17 and 18.

