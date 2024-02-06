TRIUMPH AWARDED FIVE YEAR CONTRACT FROM ASIA PACIFIC OPERATOR

Loading... Loading...

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) TGI today announced that its TRIUMPH Product Support business in Chonburi, Thailand (TASA) has been awarded a five-year contract from an Asia Pacific operator to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. The award includes MRO services for CF6-80C2 nacelles over multiple Boeing fleets. TRIUMPH has extensive experience servicing CF6 nacelles and a large portfolio of cost-effective repairs to draw upon.

"Expanding our footprint on the CF6-80C2 nacelles signifies the confidence operators continue to have in TRIUMPH," said Jim Berberet, President of TRIUMPH Product Support. "CF6-80C2 nacelles are a core product for us and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with competitive pricing, reliable turn times and high-quality products and services."

TRIUMPH Product Support (TPS), TRIUMPH's third-party Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) business provides total life cycle solutions for commercial, regional and military aircraft. TRIUMPH Product Support's extensive product and service offerings include full post-delivery value chain services that simplify the MRO supply chain. TPS aftermarket capabilities include repair of aircraft structures, nacelles, and engine and aircraft accessories and components.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators. More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

