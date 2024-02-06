SCIENTIFIC GAMES' NEWEST OMNICHANNEL GAMING SYSTEM TO POWER RETAIL AND DIGITAL SALES FOR NATIONAL LOTTERY OF DENMARK

Loading... Loading...

New Contract Marks Total of Six Lotteries That Have Chosen Company's SYMPHONY System

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games' new omnichannel SYMPHONY gaming system will power lottery retail and digital sales for Danske Spil, the National Lottery of Denmark. The flexible architecture of the company's latest omnichannel system is built to support future game entertainment channels, including third-party content and platforms. Currently, two lotteries are already powered by the SYMPHONY system with another four scheduled soon to convert to the new technology through new contracts or contract extensions.

"We look forward to continue working with Scientific Games as our primary lottery games and technology partner and will be building on our longstanding cooperation," said Mikkel Müller, CIO at Danske Spil. "The modern, new SYMPHONY gaming system will support Danske Spil delivery of innovative and entertaining lottery gaming to our customers and help us drive performance."

As part of the new six-year technology contract, which Danske Spil may extend for a total of 10 years, Scientific Games will provide the latest models of its flagship WAVE and Contour. V point-of-sale terminals across the Lottery's network of retail locations. The POS terminals are suitable for retailers of all sizes and in-store environments and will be powered by the SYMPHONY Edge terminal software. The agreement also includes software development, infrastructure, operations, maintenance and support.

The new gaming system from Scientific Games supports Danske Spil in a fully modular, modern systems architecture that powers omnichannel sales, including scratch games and iLottery games, with a variety of draw-based games such as Eurojackpot, LOTTO, Vikinglotto and Keno.

"Always innovative, Danske Spil has taken a huge step toward the future by selecting Scientific Games' new SYMPHONY gaming system technology. The modular, secure architecture of the system offers Danske Spil the agility to keep up with ever-changing consumer behaviors and rapidly evolving retail and digital sales environments," said Matthias Müller, International Lottery Systems Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games has been working with Danske Spil for more than 20 years. In addition to the new agreement, the company provides Danske Spil with instant scratch games, subscription services and a player account management system.

Annual profits from the National Lottery of Denmark are forwarded to the Danish State as well as Danish sports associations (Danish Gymnastics and Sports Associations and National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark) and thus contributes to the funding of various projects within volunteerism, culture, nature, sports and associations.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe. The company is the largest lottery games provider in the world and the largest lottery systems provider in Europe. The company supports more than 30 iLottery lottery customers globally and powers one of the world's largest government sports betting programs in Türkiye.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

