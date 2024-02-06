Capriotti's and Wing Zone to Decrease Real Estate & Buildout Cost with WeBuild Global

Loading... Loading...

Top QSR Concepts Partner with Industry-Leading Construction/Design Firm to Elevate Franchise Buildout

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) and Wing Zone are embarking on a strategic partnership with WeBuild Global, one of the franchise industry's leading fabrication, design, and construction companies, to reimage and streamline the real estate timetable and cost for future restaurant locations nationwide.

The partnership with WeBuild will afford Capriotti's and Wing Zone a greater degree of efficiency in the opening process, which in turn will help alleviate many of the usual real estate headaches that come with a new franchise agreement. WeBuild has designed a fresh, modern, cutting-edge new look for both brands that will elevate the customer experience and help get new sites open to the public quicker than ever.

"We're debuting new warehouses across the country, which will allow our team to act more efficiently and effectively for the Capriotti's and Wing Zone team as the partnership progresses," said Erik Hansen, COO of WeBuild Global. "And that's on top of the current time and cost saving measures we've already introduced to both concepts."

This partnership will help eliminate the uncertainties of construction timelines, lowering that average cycle time by 30%, while also decreasing the buildout cost for franchisees by as much as 25%. These improvements showcase the latest evolution in the franchise opportunity for each brand, which are intended to both develop their respective footprints, and bring the culture and culinary creativity of both to more communities.

"For the long-term health and growth of any restaurant company, they must first establish a dependable and predictable model for ROI that takes a variety of considerations into account, chief amongst which is the cost of opening," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "This partnership will not only decrease that cost for franchisees, but make the road to profitability clearer than ever before."

For more information about Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com . For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/ .

ABOUT CAPRIOTTI'S SANDWICH SHOP

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

ABOUT WING ZONE

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com . Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

ABOUT WEBUILD GLOBAL

WeBuild was founded in 2017 to support the rapid growth of Everbowl, in the design and build of new locations. WeBuild now works with other emerging and established brands to optimize construction workflows and streamline store designs through value engineering.

Loading... Loading...

From general contracting services to custom element fabrication, WeBuild offers everything from turn-key retail facilities, to the custom fabrication of unique brand elements to brands everywhere. WeBuild optimizes floorplans, value-engineers brand components, and creates a turn-key installation package that gets locations open faster and more efficiently.

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com or 937-545-9812

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop