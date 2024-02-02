MEGAN THEE STALLION & WARNER MUSIC GROUP ANNOUNCE INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO ENABLE THE HOUSTON NATIVE TO MAINTAIN INDEPENDENCE WHILE WORKING WITH MAJOR MUSIC COMPANY'S GLOBAL RESOURCES

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Megan Thee Stallion and Warner Music Group WMG announced an innovative agreement that will enable the Houston native to maintain her independence as a musician while also having access to the music company's robust global services, ranging from radio promotion to marketing worldwide.

Through the unique structure of the agreement, Megan will have distribution and resources with Warner Music, while she has full ownership of her masters and publishing.



In this agreement, the three-time, Grammy-winning artist will release music through Hot Girl Productions – her independent music and entertainment entity – and simultaneously work with Warner Music and its international affiliates. Additionally, Megan has full creative control of her music releases along with the option to bring artists that are signed to her imprint into the WMG ecosystem.



"This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career," Megan said. "I'm really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I'm proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we're going to create history together."



"Meg is not just a superstar," WMG Recorded Music CEO Max Lousada said. "She's an artistic force and a mogul in the making – authentic and unapologetic in defining her own unique place in the cultural landscape. So many relate to her remarkable story and have witnessed her come into her power on her own terms. At Warner, we're creating an environment where original talents can explore both their creativity and entrepreneurialism, while building long-term careers. Following on her success with 300, we're excited to continue our journey with Meg through this dynamic new partnership, with our global teams, infrastructure, and expertise supporting her every step of the way."



"Megan continues to be an absolute trailblazer," Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. "This new chapter with Warner Music Group will shift the landscape in the music industry and empower other independent artists to follow in her footsteps and claim their power. It's also a testament to Max's ability to reimagine the relationships that major music companies can engage in with independent artists."



The announcement comes on the heels of Megan's brand-new single " HISS ," which has already reached No. 1 on Apple Music's Global charts, Spotify's U.S. charts, iTunes and YouTube Trending within the past week of its highly-anticipated release.



It marked Megan's second solo release through Hot Girl Productions. In November 2023, she unveiled her single "Cobra," which touched on mental health and focused on the importance of shedding the past and starting anew.

