Baylin Technologies Announces $2.7 Million (CAD) Award for its Advantech Subsidiary

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. BYL ("Baylin") is pleased to announce that its Advantech subsidiary has been awarded the first phase of a Direct To Home (DTH) Satellite Broadcast network from a major cable operator in India. The first phase of the order is valued at $2.7 Million (CAD).

John Restivo, Advantech President, said "I am pleased to see the demand for our high-power Summit on a steady rise for the past several years. Summit has become the "go-to" product for satellite gateways, DTH, Defense TT&C and Near Space, wherever there is a need for very high reliable RF power."

The first phase of the award consists of four 3.2 kW Summit systems, each comprised of 8 X 500W C-Band solid state power amplifiers (SSPAs) arranged in a soft-fail redundant architecture. Additionally, the order includes a bank of frequency converters with associated redundancy.

The second phase of the order is expected late spring 2024 and phase 3 is expected in March 2025.

Leighton Carroll, Baylin's CEO, said "This is a solid win for Advantech to start 2024. The future phases of the order are expected to be comprised of four to five additional Summit systems. Programs of this size require unique capabilities, technology, and ultimately value. This was a very competitive bidding process and for Advantech to win over an incumbent legacy technology speaks volumes to the new Summit platform and what the Advantech team is achieving."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. They are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward‑looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "outlook", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the quality and performance of the Multibeam Antennas. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

