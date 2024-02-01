McDermott Secures Two EPCIC Contracts for North Oil Company's Ruya Development Project

Loading... Loading...

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded two contracts from North Oil Company (NOC) to deliver engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) for packages 11 and 13 of the Ruya Development Project, as part of the expansion of the Al-Shaheen field, Qatar's largest oil field.

The Package 11 mega* contract scope, awarded to a consortium of McDermott and Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan (QMW), includes installation of nine satellite wellhead platforms and jackets in two offshore campaigns. The Package 13 substantial* contract, awarded to a consortium of McDermott and Hyundai Heavy Industry (HHI), is for EPCIC of one 25,000 metric ton central processing platform, flare platform and bridges.

"These awards build on our successful execution of the front-end engineering design (FEED) project—one of the largest FEEDs in McDermott's 100-year history—completed in just over 12 months," said Mike Sutherland, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. "We will continue to earn the confidence of QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies by delivering strategically significant energy infrastructure projects in the Middle East."

"We have been on this journey with NOC since our Doha operating center started the pre-FEED in 2021," said Neil Gunnion, Qatar Country Manager and Vice President, Operations. "This team of experts will now lead the execution of EPCIC work, leveraging their robust experience and in-depth knowledge of Qatar's offshore sector for the successful expansion of the Al-Shaheen field."

McDermott defines a mega contract as being over USD 1.5 billion, and a substantial contract as being between USD $500 and $750 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

