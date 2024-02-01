Action Environmental Awarded Largest Number of Commercial Waste Zones Under NYC Law 199

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Environmental Services, Inc. ("Action"), a leading innovator and provider of solid waste and recycling services in New York City, today announced its selection as an authorized waste and recycling hauler under New York City's Commercial Waste Hauling Program, Local Law 199. Following an extensive review process, Action has been awarded 14 out of 20 zones, more than any other hauler. Additionally, Action is one of only five providers to be awarded a City-wide Containerized Zone award, enabling the company to efficiently service containerized customers in all zones across the five boroughs of New York City.

Local Law 199, adopted on Nov. 20, 2019, mandates the creation of 20 Commercial Waste Zones (CWZ) across New York City and authorizes up to three waste and recycling carters selected through a competitive process to operate in each zone. The CWZ program aims to create a safe and efficient commercial waste collection system that advances the City's Green New Deal and zero waste goals while providing high-quality service to NYC businesses. This approach will also reduce truck traffic associated with commercial waste collection by an estimated 50 percent. Action's unique waste by rail capabilities further reduce vehicle miles traveled and truck emissions significantly, contributing to lowering the city's GHG emissions.

"Action is proud to be a part of a more sustainable approach to waste and recycling collection and processing while promoting long-term zero waste initiatives in New York City," said Michael DiBella, Chief Executive Officer of Interstate Waste Services, the parent company of Action. "We look forward to building on our 25-year legacy of investing in innovative recycling technology, expanding operations and serving the people of New York City with efficiency and sustainability at the forefront of what we do."

One of the city's premier haulers, Action serves thousands of New York City's iconic brands and establishments including the Empire State Building, Yankee Stadium, Columbia University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Whole Foods, Marriott Hotels, and Madison Square Garden, as well as small family-owned businesses across diverse industries including restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues, arenas, manufacturers, hospitals, hotels and other businesses.

"Action's award is a result of our long-standing commitment to providing superior service to NYC businesses while prioritizing environmental health, safety and recycling initiatives," commented Josh Haraf, Action's VP of NYC Operations. "Action and our team have the facilities (including a unique waste-by-rail network), equipment, and experience to support the CWZ implementation and provide a seamless customer experience for NYC businesses."

Recognized by leading environmental organizations in the metropolitan New York area, Action has been a recipient of Global Green's annual award for environmental initiatives. Action has also long maintained representation on NYC's Business Integrity Commission (BIC) Trade Waste Advisory Counsel, participating in BIC safety symposiums and contributing to the drafting of the BIC's universal safety manual.

ACTION SERVES 14 ZONES

Bronx West Bronx East Brooklyn North Brooklyn East Brooklyn South Brooklyn Southwest Brooklyn West Upper Manhattan Manhattan Northeast Manhattan West Midtown North Manhattan Southeast Manhattan Southwest Lower Manhattan City-wide Containerized

Zone, including Queens



Leveraging its extensive experience and existing density in all zones, Action will ensure seamless transition for both new and existing customers during the CWZ implementation.

For more information on commercial waste zones, visit Action's website: https://interstatewaste.com/dsny/

For more information regarding Local Law 199, please visit DSNY's website: https://www.nyc.gov/assets/dsny/site/resources/reports/commercial-waste-zones-plan

About Action Environmental Services, Inc.

Action Environmental Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS"), is a vertically integrated environmental services company providing solid waste and recycling collection, processing, waste-by-rail and disposal services to the New York/New Jersey area. In New York City, Action operates through its subsidiary, BIC licensed, Action Carting Environmental Services, Inc. ("Action"). IWS is one of the largest privately held solid waste companies in the US and a leader in the utilization of waste-by-rail transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled and resulting GHG emissions.

