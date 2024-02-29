CALUMET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. on Behalf of Calumet Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. ("Calumet" or the "Company") CLMT on behalf of Calumet stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Calumet has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 23, 2024, Calumet released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and disclosed that its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023 should no longer be relied upon due to "an error in the presentation of net income."

On this news, the price of Calumet shares declined by $0.61 per share, or approximately 3.5%, from $17.21 per share on February 22, 2024 to close at $16.60 on February 23, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Calumet shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

