Talonvest Capital Negotiates $22,500,000 Permanent Loan for Southeast Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self-storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with their client Metro Self Storage, are thrilled to announce the successful closing of a $22.5 million financing for a four-property southeast portfolio with properties in Franklin, TN; Riverview, FL; Orlando, FL; and Austell, GA.



All four properties are strategically located in the suburbs, approximately a 30-minute travel distance from the major cities of Nashville, Tampa, Orlando, and Atlanta. The properties have a combined 2,382 units spanning 282,396 net rentable square feet.

The non-recourse 5-year loan featured a fixed-rate and interest-only payments for the full term. Talonvest secured the financing through a debt fund. Dan Hryczyk, Chief Financial Officer at Metro Self Storage, commented, "The Talonvest team consistently delivers results. Their insightful guidance and unparalleled expertise have continuously positioned us for success."

The Talonvest team members responsible for this transaction included Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, Tom Sherlock, Philippe Castillo, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.:

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company's collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients.

With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

Contact: Daniela Valencia

Talonvest Capital, Inc.

949.387.2368

dvalencia@talonvest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd24e5ef-810c-4491-887b-bcd1b2393b7d