HEALWELL AI Files Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. ("HEALWELL" or the "Company") AIDX HWAIF, a data science and AI company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada.

The Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to undertake offerings of Class A subordinate voting shares, debt securities, warrants, units and subscription receipts (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of $150,000,000 from time to time during the 25-month period that Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to be filed with applicable securities regulators.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or to any U.S. persons or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About HEALWELL AI Inc.

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Our mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. As a physician led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives, HEALWELL AI is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the company's roadmap. HEALWELL AI is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX". For more information, visit www.HEALWELL.ai .

Contact Information

Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

416-440-4040 x.201

ir@healwell.ai

