Five Iron Golf Celebrates Women's History Month with Free Golf for Women

New York, NY, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf , the nation's leading urban golf experience, will celebrate Women's History Month in March by inviting women to play free golf at all of its U.S. locations via two branded campaigns.

Every Wednesday, women are invited to reserve complimentary time on Five Iron's TrackMan simulators during normal business hours through an initiative titled "Women's Wednesdays." Participants that attend the "Gals of the Greens" evening events will also enjoy access to play, mingle and learn between 5 and 8 p.m. every Wednesday, with roaming instruction from Five Iron coaches, exclusive membership and instruction offers, a free welcome drink, and appearances by Five Iron female influencers at select locations.

"When we started Five Iron Golf back in 2017, one of our goals was to create a place that made golf accessible for everyone," said Jared Solomon, CEO and co-founder of Five Iron Golf. "As we've grown to more than 20 locations across the country, we've remained committed to this founding principle and are excited to continue our leading role in fostering female participation through these two offerings."

According to the National Golf Foundation (NGF), the number of women players jumped 15% between 2020 and 2022. This increase of 820,000 players is significant compared to the 2% increase (465,000) for men over the same time period. The NGF also found that females now represent an impressive 25% of the U.S.'s 25.6 million golfers. It attributed this growth, in part, to an increase in golf entertainment venues – like Five Iron – that provide a fun, more social and less-intimidating environment to learn the game than traditional golf facilities.

To learn more about "Women's Wednesdays" and "Gals of the Greens," visit fiveirongolf.com/womens-wednesdays .

Noteworthy for its authentic, inclusive, and dynamic golf and entertainment experiences, Five Iron has been recognized as a leader in the off-course, "Modern Golf" movement. All Five Iron Golf facilities feature world-class technology like simulators from TrackMan Golf, the latest club offerings from Callaway, an upscale yet casual food and drink menu, and a wide range of programming and entertainment options to cater to the diverse needs and interests of its customers.

Five Iron currently has U.S. locations in New York City (6), Chicago (4), Detroit (2), Philadelphia (2), Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Its strategic expansion will continue later this year with new franchises opening in St. Louis, Missouri; Louisville, Kentucky; Erie, Pennsylvania; Westchester County, New York; and Yukon (Oklahoma City), Oklahoma.

