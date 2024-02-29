DealFlow Events Re-Engages IBN as Official Media Partner for 2nd Annual Venture Debt Conference in March 2024

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization committed to connecting companies with the investment community through its dynamic portfolio of 60+ brands, is delighted to announce its re-engagement as the official media partner for the 2nd Annual Venture Debt Conference 2024. Organized and hosted by DealFlow Events, The Venture Debt Conference is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2024, at the historic Edison Ballroom at 240 W 47th Street in New York City.



The Venture Debt Conference is the nation's leading forum centered on the growing role of venture debt and nondilutive loan strategies for VC-backed and emerging growth companies. Attendees will gain insights into cutting-edge products and services in the alternative financing space, offering product information and education while exploring current market dynamics, the changing nature of lending and evolving client needs.

This conference is one of 200+ signature programs created and hosted by DealFlow Events to offer financially relevant, high-quality educational content, professional networking, and unique business development opportunities.

The conference's attendees will include a wide range of finance professionals, including specialty lending firms, commercial firms, consulting firms, emerging growth companies, family offices, and hedge funds. The event's specialized programming enables attendees to better understand the nuances of and opportunities presented by venture debt products such as term loans, revenue-based financing, receivables financing, and equipment financing.

As the media sponsor for the event, IBN will harness its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the conference's visibility through a vast array of strategic tools and influential digital channels. This approach aims to expand the visibility of invited speakers, event sponsors and the conference itself, leveraging the power of multi-brand social media technologies and IBN's expansive syndication network. IBN will also provide a complimentary syndicated article for each presenting company to amplify their reach. With a coverage network extending to 5,000+ syndication partners and a diverse array of online channels, IBN will further extend and enhance the conference's digital presence.

Charlie Napolitano, Managing Director of DealFlow Events, commented, "At DealFlow, we are pleased to once again collaborate with IBN for our March 2024 event. As the market leader in corporate communications, IBN has consistently improved the outreach of our events while providing best-in-class media coverage. We are excited to continue our collaboration with IBN in March and appreciate their ongoing support."

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, added, "Following the fall of Silicon Valley Bank and the growing scope of venture debt, the upcoming conference will provide highly specialized educational and networking opportunities in this space. We are pleased to be part of such a unique event, and to contribute meaningfully to driving the agenda on venture debt. Our team is always impressed by the scope and impact of conferences hosted by DealFlow Events. We will collaborate with the DealFlow team to optimize visibility across our investor audiences."

For registration details, please visit https://venturedebtconference.com/



