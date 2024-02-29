Alt Pro Expo Coming to Miami March 2024

Loading... Loading...

MIAMI, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") — After a series of blowout events across both North and South America, the Alternative Products Expo ("Alt Pro Expo"), proudly presented by ZJ Events, is ready to light-up Miami at the Miami Expo 2024 . The exciting in-person event will take place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, renowned for its cultural dynamism and innovative spirit, from March 14-16, 2024.



The connective tissue between North and South America, Miami is also a bustling hot spot in the universe of alternative products, offering boundless opportunities to both local buyers and international markets. With its diverse array of smoke shops, Miami has emerged as a rapidly expanding global hub for the industry, strategically positioned as the gateway to the South American market.

The city's rich tapestry of cultures and vibrant counter-cultures embraces a robust tradition of cannabis consumption, exemplified by its burgeoning vaping, hemp, and smoke shop sectors. Bolstered by a supportive policy framework, Miami markets are primed for exponential industry growth.

The Alt Pro Expo promises to be the world's largest and most comprehensive event for the counterculture and vape industries. Featuring hundreds of top manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, innovators, vendors, researchers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and seasoned industry professionals, the expo is a beacon of innovation and collaboration.

Renowned for its revolutionary business-networking atmosphere, the everything alternative expo showcases a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge products, spanning vape and hemp products, CBD, disposables, kratom, mushrooms, functional beverages, dietary supplements, nootropics, nicotine replacements, energy enhancers, mood changers, and a plethora of accessories.

Leveraging the hip, state-of-the-art exhibition space, the expo offers attendees unparalleled opportunities to connect with buyers and distributors, gain widespread brand exposure, and pave the way for long-term ROI. The venue serves as a nexus for networking, facilitating interactions with the nation's premier manufacturers and nearly 200 leading brands.

Distinguished C-suite executives and senior company representatives from industry titans such as Lightfire Group, Trinity Hemp, Happy Distro, fume by QRJOY, and ZETA, among others, will share their insights over the three-day event, covering an array of topics including the latest trends in product innovation, market dynamics, and industry regulations.

"The Alternative Products Expo stands as the preeminent platform in the counterculture industry, designed to drive market awareness, showcase innovation, and foster lasting professional connections. As the premier expo for smoke shop professionals, we are delighted to return to Miami – a city steeped in strategic and historical ties to South America. This three-day event offers a unique opportunity for industry veterans, enthusiastic consumers, and newcomers alike," remarked Sebastian Carmona, Director of Partnerships.

In addition to accessing exciting show specials, attendees will have the chance to participate in The Ultimate Smoke Shop Giveaway - $100K , making the Alt Pro Expo a truly must-attend event for anyone in the counterculture industry.

Secure your tickets at https://altproexpo.com/tickets/

To become an exhibitor or sponsor the expo, view further details at https://altproexpo.com/become-an-exhibitor/

About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Our founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, we seek to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.

For more information, please visit https://altproexpo.com/

