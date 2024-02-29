Regency Centers to Present at Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

Loading... Loading...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation ("Regency" or the "Company") REG today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at the 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference (the "Conference") on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 8:50 am ET. To access the Company's live presentation, use the webcast registration link below.



Regency Centers Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Time: 8:50 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. ET Speakers: Lisa Palmer – President & Chief Executive Officer Webcast Link: Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference Presentation



A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the completion of the conference.

About Regency Centers Corporation REG

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com .

Christy McElroy

904 598 7616

Christymcelroy@regencycenters.com