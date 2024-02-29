NV5 Awarded $5 Million Infrastructure Mapping Services Contract by City of San Diego

Loading... Loading...

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") NVEE, a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a three-year, $5 million contract by the City of San Diego to provide land surveying, mapping, and digitizing services to support municipal infrastructure projects throughout the city.



NV5 surveyors and geospatial professionals will deliver services for a wide array of infrastructure projects including water, wastewater, storm water pipelines, buildings, bridges, roadways, facilities, and parks. This is the second time NV5 has been awarded this contract by the City of San Diego, and NV5 is currently delivering services under this new agreement.

"We have contributed to infrastructure improvements in the City of San Diego for many years, and we are pleased to have been selected for this latest award," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. "NV5's reputation for excellence and our proven track record supporting municipal infrastructure have accelerated our organic growth with state and local governments."

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

