STAGWELL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stagwell Inc. on Behalf of Stagwell Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell" or the "Company") STGW on behalf of Stagwell stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Stagwell has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 27, 2024, Stagwell disclosed that it had identified "errors in the areas of income taxes as well as accumulated other comprehensive loss in its previously filed 2022 annual consolidated financial statements," and accordingly revised its 2022 financial statements, increasing tax expenses by approximately $18 million.

On this news, the price of Stagwell shares declined by $5.22 per share, or approximately 53.7%, from $9.72 per share on February 26, 2024 to close at $4.50 on February 27, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stagwell shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at i nvestigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

