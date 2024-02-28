Paratus Sciences to Present at 3rd BioCentury-BayHelix East-West Biopharma Summit

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratus Sciences Corporation, a biotechnology company accelerating the discovery of novel therapeutics by leveraging the extraordinary adaptive biology of bats, today announced that Theresa Heah, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer of Paratus Sciences, will participate in the 3rd BioCentury-BayHelix East-West Biopharma Summit that will take place in Singapore from March 4 – 6, 2024.



Dr. Heah will participate in a panel discussion titled, "How Will Asia Drive Biotech's Golden Age?" on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. SGT (local time). She will also present a corporate overview at the conference on March 5 at 5:15 p.m. SGT.

About Paratus Sciences Corporation

Headquartered in New York, NY with a subsidiary in Singapore (Paratus Sciences Singapore), Paratus Sciences is accelerating the discovery of novel therapeutics by leveraging the extraordinary adaptive biology of bats. Our company's proprietary platform, which fully integrates cell biology, genomics, and informatics, empowers us with massive data inputs through which we are able to compare the evolved patterns of disease resistance and health management in bats with patterns of disease development and progression in humans. Through this comparative exploration and analysis, we aim to rapidly and systematically identify novel targets and develop innovative therapeutics across a spectrum of therapeutic areas. Paratus is also committed to supporting the bat research community through its division, the Bat Biology Foundation.

Paratus is backed by a top-tier investor syndicate, including Polaris Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, ClavystBio, EcoR1 Capital, Leaps by Bayer, and Alexandria Venture Investments.

Visit paratussciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

