Ladybug Resource Group Inc. Announces the Addition of a Chief Financial Officer and New Director

Loading... Loading...

TULSA, OK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. LBRG ("Ladybug" or the "Company") is delighted to announce that Bilal Bhamji has joined our company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and James Kurko has come on board as a Director.



Mr. Bhamji brings a wealth of experience, qualifications as a CPA, CMA and over a decade of expertise in accounting and finance. He has successfully led Bhamji Taxation Services Inc. since 2006, offering specialized personal and corporate accounting and management services. His current role as CFO at Tajiri Resources, a publicly traded company, further underscores his proficiency and strategic insight. With a proven track record in the private and public sectors, Mr. Bhamji adds seasoned leadership to our team.

Mr. Kurko, a licensed Architect since 1991 and a graduate of the University of Michigan with a Master of Architecture, joins us with over thirty years of experience in Real Estate Development. His extensive background includes managing budgets from $110-$150 million annually and facilitating placements for European Luxury Retailers in North American commercial centers. With expertise in Project Management, Capital Budget Management, and Real Estate Investment Management, Mr. Kurko brings valuable insights to our organization.

We are a forward-thinking entity in the health and wellness sector, operating under the name Ladybug Resource Group Inc., and doing business as Ladybug NutraTech. Our innovative online retail strategies, diverse product portfolio, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and shareholder interests position us as a visionary player in the industry. With a strategic market approach and a focus on growth, Ladybug NutraTech is primed for continuous advancement and expansion within the health and wellness e-commerce landscape.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our websites at https://ladybugnutratech.com and https://growhousenutraceuticals.com , or connect with us on social media channels.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Company Contact:

Alan K. Fetzer, Chairman and CEO

Ladybug Resources Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

www.ladybugnutratech.com

+1 918-727-7137

info@ladybuglbrg.com