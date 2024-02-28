Integra LifeSciences Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Loading... Loading...

Jan De Witte to retire as CEO by the end of 2024

Stuart Essig appointed executive chairman of the Board

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ("Integra" or "the Company") IART, a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Jan De Witte has informed the Board of Directors (the "Board") of his intention to retire from his position as president and chief executive officer of Integra following the appointment of a successor, which the Company expects to occur by the end of 2024. The Company also announced that Stuart Essig, Integra's chairman, has been appointed to the role of executive chairman, effective immediately.

"We are grateful to Jan for his leadership and commitment to Integra and the role he has played in advancing our portfolio and building upon our legacy of innovation," said Stuart Essig, chairman of the Board. "Jan's personal decision to retire from Integra and return to Europe follows a leadership tenure marked by significant contributions to the company, including the evolution of our strategy and an expansion of core capabilities. We appreciate Jan's commitment to a smooth transition and the execution of our roadmap for 2024 and beyond."

The Board has initiated a formal search for a new president and chief executive officer and engaged Heidrick & Struggles to support the Board in identifying a highly-qualified candidate with a track record of industry leading profitability and growth and the development of inspired, high-performing teams.

Mr. De Witte said, "I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished together here at Integra. I am grateful to both the Board for their confidence and trust and the talented workforce at Integra for their ongoing passion and dedication to excellence as we endeavor to restore patients' lives and set new standards of care. I believe strongly in Integra's potential for future growth and success. In the meantime, we are squarely focused on delivering our objectives for 2024 through operational execution, particularly in our manufacturing and supply chain."

As executive chairman, Mr. Essig will concentrate on driving improved shareholder value and ensuring an effective transition. "Integra's Board remains committed to our strategy of commercial acceleration through improved product development and digital innovation, strategic acquisitions, and international market growth," said Mr. Essig. Mr. Essig has been Integra's non-executive chairman since 2012 and served as the Company's chief executive officer from 1997 to 2012.

Mr. De Witte will address the leadership transition during Integra's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results conference call, which is scheduled for later today at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website.

