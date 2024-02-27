NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against New York Community Bancorp, Inc. - NYCB

Loading... Loading...

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 8, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ("NYCB" or the "Company") NYCB, if they purchased the Company's securities between March 1, 2023 and January 30, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



NYCB and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 31, 2024, pre-market, the Company announced its 4Q 2023 financial results, disclosing a quarterly net loss of $252 million, due to "a $552 million provision for loan losses," which was "primarily attributable to higher net charge-offs" and "a significant increase in the ACL [allowance for credit losses]" coverage ratio, as well as slashing its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per common share.

On this news, the price of NYCB's shares fell $3.90, or 37.57%, to close at $6.47 per share on January 31, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Lemm v. New York Community Bancorp, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-903.

