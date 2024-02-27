SSR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SSR Mining Inc. on Behalf of SSR Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR" or the "Company") SSRM on behalf of SSR stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SSR has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 13, 2024, SSR issued a press release "announc[ing] a suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. This event occurred in the morning of February 13, 2024 at approximately 6:30 am EST, and all operations at Çöpler have been suspended as a result."

On this news, SSR's stock price fell $5.22 per share, or 53.70%, to close at $4.50 per share on February 13, 2024.

