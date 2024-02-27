Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on March 12, 2024

Loading... Loading...

THE COLONY, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation QRHC ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, after market close.



Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brett Johnston, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-855-327-6837 or 1-631-891-4304. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest's website at http://investors.qrhc.com/ .

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 10022984. The telephonic playback will be available approximately 3 hours after the conference end time on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and continuing through 11:59 PM ET on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

