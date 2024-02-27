Investigation of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Loading... Loading...

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. ("Thoughtworks" or the "Company") TWKS complied with federal securities laws. On February 12, 2024, Thoughtworks disclosed the audit committee concluded that "the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Non-Reliance Periods") included in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the Non-Reliance Periods, (1) should no longer be relied upon due to an inaccurate presentation of the change in cash flows ascribed to operating activities in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows, as further described below, and (2) will require restatement." Following this news, the Company's stock price declined.



If you purchased Thoughtworks stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/thoughtworks/ discuss your legal rights.

