4Liberty, Inc. Launches Automated Design Service to Dramatically Improve Efficiency in Traditional Utility Design Process

San Diego, California, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4Liberty, Inc., a professional and technical services consultancy focused on elevated turnkey PMO services for utility Transmission and Distribution programs and infrastructure projects, is launching a proprietary automated design service that leverages advanced 3D modeling tools to replicate new or existing substations and simulate where equipment should be placed without needing a field visit to plan and deploy physical security measures across utility infrastructure.

"4Liberty's Automated Design Service is bringing true innovation to mission critical but often cumbersome processes and delivering immediate business value and better outcomes to our clients," said Sharelynn Moore, CEO of 4Liberty.

With increasing security risks for utility grid assets, such as substations, 4Liberty's patent pending Automated Design Service reduces the number of stages in a typical design process and significantly accelerates the time required to develop new or upgrade existing substation security measures. Improving how utilities finalize and implement security design will enable them to meet PUC and FERC requirements on time and on budget while doing more with less.

4Liberty's methodology also automates the workflow for design and budget approval, enhancing decision making and reducing the time to execute the plan in the field. And, coupled with the company's deep utility expertise, the new service reinforces 4Liberty's commitment to automating processes, innovating using sophisticated tools and methodologies and eliminating inefficiencies and waste in utility processes.

"Security design automation is just the tip of the iceberg," continued Moore. "We envision leveraging the same logic and tools to drive out inefficiencies in a number of utility programs like substation construction."

Please visit us in our booth #3971 @DistribuTech International in Orlando Florida on February 27-29, 2024, to see 4Liberty's Automated Security Design service in action.

Angela Lockwood 4Liberty 5092208869 ALockwood@4liberty.com