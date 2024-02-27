Global Aircraft Mounts Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 1397.81 Million By 2030, Growing At a CAGR Of 7.81%: Straits Research

Loading... Loading...

New York, United States, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An aircraft mounting system attaches engines and other components to the aircraft's frame. Mounts connect the engine to the fuselage to distribute engine vibrations. Aircraft mounts include shock and pedestal mounted engines and compact, high-deflection components such pedestal mounts, engine mounts, and micro-mounts. Aircraft mounts safeguard fragile electronics from shock and vibration in commercial, military, and business aircraft.

Mounts dampen engine vibration and shock. Engine mounts prevent harmful vibrations from reaching the aircraft's critical components. These devices reduce engine and propeller stress to lessen engine and aircraft system vibration. The military aerospace sector demands enhanced aircraft mounts. Motion, shock, vibration, and noise control systems are being developed.

Market Overview

Global Aircraft Mounts Market: DRIVERS

Rising Passenger Comfort and Safety

According to Straits Research, "The global aircraft mounts market size was valued at USD 710.42 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 1397.81 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 7.81% from 2022 to 2030." The aviation industry is adopting aircraft mounts to improve passenger safety and comfort. This boosts the Aircraft Mount market. Aviation component vibration, stress, and noise have prompted a better solution. Mounts reduce noise by reducing disruptions and isolating vibrations. Given the need to support engines and transmit loads, many end-users will utilize engine mounts to prevent vibration.

Increased production capacity will also boost the Global Aircraft Mount market. Increasing backlogs and commercial aviation traffic encourage manufacturers to boost production.

Military Fleet Adoption Rises

Rising consumer demand and technology breakthroughs feed the need for military aircraft. New opportunities are expected as outdated fleets are replaced and defense budget rises. This expansion will be driven by the need for defense aircrafts to fly from restricted bases to war zones and reduce natural disaster damage.

Increased military and commercial aircraft manufacturing and air traffic in key countries have spurred category growth in the past decade. Changes in aircraft parts, maintenance schedules, and services have fueled growth. Because of frequent cubicle oscillations, the necessity for engine mounts is expanding. It boosts replacements.

Global Aircraft Mounts Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

3D Printing and Air Traffic Growth Will Create New Opportunities

Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to see significant increase in 3D-printed aircraft mounts over the forecast period. Low-cost flights have also increased air traffic. Passenger numbers are rising, prompting airlines to increase planes and improve domestic and international services. By 2040, the worldwide fleet of industrial aircraft will rise from 25,000 to almost 50,000, with over 90% being contemporary inventions to suit global demand. The worldwide aircraft industry, including defense and services, might reach $9 trillion in the next decade. These reasons should boost the global aircraft mounts market.

Regional Overview of Global Aircraft Mounts Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa make up the Global Aircraft Mounts Market.

North America held half of the market in 2021. The well-established aviation industry, low-cost air travel, and a vast number of airline service providers have propelled the boom. The region's growing defense sector, especially in the U.S., has also boosted demand.

In 2021, external mounts accounted for 85% of Europe's total revenue, and demand is expected to grow until 2030. Key aircraft market participants in the region and expanding manufacturing capacity in Russia, Spain, France, the UK, and Germany may boost the market.

The Asia-Pacific aerospace sector is expected to grow due to an increase in domestic and international commercial planes. The region's increasing tourism industry, especially in South East Asia, should attract foreign visitors.

Key Highlights

was valuated at USD 710.42 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 1397.81 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 7.81% from 2022 to 2030. By Aircraft Type, the Global Aircraft Mounts Market is segmented into Military, Commercial, and General Aviation. The commercial aircraft segment was the one that took possession of the largest proportion of revenue of over 59% in 2021 in terms of fuel consumption.

the Global Aircraft Mounts Market is segmented into Military, Commercial, and General Aviation. The commercial aircraft segment was the one that took possession of the largest proportion of revenue of over 59% in 2021 in terms of fuel consumption. By Mount Type, the Global Aircraft Mounts Market is segmented into External and Internal. External mounts segment had dominated the market with a market share of almost 84 percent in 2021.

the Global Aircraft Mounts Market is segmented into External and Internal. External mounts segment had dominated the market with a market share of almost 84 percent in 2021. By Application, the Global Aircraft Mounts Market is segmented into Suspension, Vibration/ Shock Isolation, and Engine Mounts. Engine mounts constituted for over 55% of the market share in the aircraft mount market in 2021.

the Global Aircraft Mounts Market is segmented into Suspension, Vibration/ Shock Isolation, and Engine Mounts. Engine mounts constituted for over 55% of the market share in the aircraft mount market in 2021. By End Use, the Global Aircraft Mounts Market is segmented into Replacement and OEM. For aeroplane mounts in 2021, replacement segment accounted for nearly 75% of the revenue share.

the Global Aircraft Mounts Market is segmented into Replacement and OEM. For aeroplane mounts in 2021, replacement segment accounted for nearly 75% of the revenue share. By Region or Geography, the Global Aircraft Mounts Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America held a market share of approximately 50% of the market.

Major Players in Global Aircraft Mounts Market

List of major competitor companies in the Aircraft Mounts Market across the globe are:

Mayday Manufacturing Meeker Aviation Lord Corporation AirLoc Ltd. Hutchinson Aerospace GmbH National Products Inc. (NPI) Shock Tech, Inc. VMC Group Trelleborg AB GMT Rubber Cadence Aerospace LLC ESCO Technologies Inc.

Recent Developments

July 2022 - Kent Corp. subsidiary Grain Processing Corporation (GPC) has finalised the acquisition of Natural Products Inc., situated in Grinnell, Iowa (NPI). The soybeans used in NPI's full-fat soy components are either non-GMO or organically certified. Chickpeas and oats, for example, are also processed by the company.

Kent Corp. subsidiary Grain Processing Corporation (GPC) has finalised the acquisition of Natural Products Inc., situated in Grinnell, Iowa (NPI). The soybeans used in NPI's full-fat soy components are either non-GMO or organically certified. Chickpeas and oats, for example, are also processed by the company. April 2022 - Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, a division of Trelleborg, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US-based EirMed, LLC. Medical equipment, such as those for in-vitro diagnostic, minimally invasive surgeries, and orthopaedics, rely heavily on the company's precision plastic injection-moulded components.

Global Aircraft Mounts Market: Segmentation

BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

Military

Commercial

General Aviation

BY MOUNT TYPE

External

Internal

BY APPLICATION

Suspension

Vibration/ Shock Isolation

Engine Mounts

BY END USE

Replacement

OEM

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

