QuantaSing to Report Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on March 7, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited QSG ("QuantaSing" or the "Company"), a leading online learning service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 7, 2024 (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers: International:

United States Toll Free:

Mainland China Toll Free:

Hong Kong Toll Free:

Conference ID:

1-412-902-4272

1-888-346-8982

4001-201203

800-905945

QuantaSing Group Limited

The replay will be accessible through March 14, 2024 by dialing the following numbers: International:

United States Toll Free:

Replay Access Code:

1-412-317-0088

1-877-344-7529

8029802



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com.

About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people's quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China's online adult learning market and China's adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients including, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.quantasing.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

Leah Guo

QuantaSing Group Limited

Email: ir@quantasing.com

Tel: +86 (10) 6493-7857

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: QuantaSing.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429

Public Relations

Brad Burgess, Senior Vice President

ICR, LLC

Email: Brad.Burgess@icrinc.com