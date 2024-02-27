ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q4 AND FY-2023
RESULTS ON 27 MARCH 2024
London, 27 February 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (EDVEDVEDVMF expects to release its Q4 and FY-2023 financial results on Wednesday 27 March 2024, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Wednesday 27 March, at 9:30 am EDT/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
6:30am in Vancouver
9:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5sfuz85u
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId71a00d64eb241e89e189a879baa5331
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Jack Garman
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2723
|+44 7974 982 458
|investor@endeavourmining.com
| ccable@brunswickgroup.com
