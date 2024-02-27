TRANSMEDICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TransMedics Group, Inc. on Behalf of TransMedics Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics" or the "Company") TMDX on behalf of TransMedics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TransMedics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



TransMedics shares fell more than 9% on Monday, February 26, after Canaccord Genuity issued a note flagging "potential risk" to the company following receipt of a letter from Representative Paul Gosar accusing the company of, among other things, misappropriating corporate resources, and a Washington Post report regarding a federal investigation of organ transplant organizations. TransMedics developed the FDA-approved Organ Care System.

