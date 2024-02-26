DADA NEWS: Johnson Fistel Encourages Dada Nexus Investors to Seek Counsel Before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Loading... Loading...

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of Dada Nexus Limited DADA that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed.



According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (1) Dada revenues from online advertising, marketing services, and operations and support costs were materially overstated, and (2) as a result, Dada would need to conduct an independent review to ascertain the financial impact and the scope of suspicious practices that led to overstated revenues and costs.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities between May 11, 2023 and January 8, 2024. Investors have until March 11, 2024, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

If you would like to review the complaint and join the class action, please follow the link below for more information:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/dada-nexus

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until March 11, 2024, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com