Fengate announces key leadership appointments for firm's real estate business

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) is pleased to announce three key leadership appointments for the firm's real estate business:

Jaime McKenna has been named President, Fengate Real Estate;

Alison Kimmell has joined the firm as Managing Director, Development and Portfolio Management, Real Estate; and

Colin Catherwood has been named Managing Director, Investments, Real Estate.



These senior appointments are in recognition of the leadership and successful track records of Jaime, Alison and Colin, and will support the continued growth momentum of the firm's real estate business.

"Congratulations to Jaime on her well-deserved appointment as President of our real estate business. Since joining Fengate in 2019, her leadership has resulted in remarkable growth for Fengate Real Estate's investments, developments, and asset management on behalf of our investors," said Lou Serafini Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Fengate. "With Alison and Colin onboard in their senior roles alongside Jaime and the entire Fengate Real Estate team, I know there will be continued momentum and excellence."

Alison Kimmell joins Fengate from Hines Toronto, where she led the development of CIBC Square, a 3 million-square-foot office complex in downtown Toronto, which includes the Union Station Bus Terminal and a one-acre elevated park that spans over the railway. In addition to leading the development of this commercial landmark in Toronto's Financial District, Alison also secured the 1.8 million-square-foot anchor tenant lease with CIBC and raised over $2 billion in capital across limited partner equity, construction financing and permanent financing across both phases of the project. Alison is set to lead the execution and oversight of Fengate Real Estate's land and development strategy.

Colin Catherwood now leads the Fengate Real Estate investments team and is responsible for identifying and managing strategic growth opportunities in North America, including origination, acquisition, execution and capital raising across all asset classes. Prior to joining Fengate, Colin held progressively senior investment leadership roles at Graywood, Welltower and Brookfield Financial.

"We are delighted to have Alison join the team and for Colin to have assumed the role of Managing Director, Investments. Their extensive investment and development experience across multiple real estate asset classes, proven track record in managing landmark projects, and leading high-performing teams will be invaluable for Fengate and our investors," said Jaime McKenna, President, Fengate Real Estate.

Under Jaime's leadership, Fengate's real estate business has grown significantly in the past five years. To foster this strategic growth, Jaime led several key initiatives including establishing a best-in-class executive team, accelerating capital deployment, launching multiple growth funds and closing numerous key transactions on behalf of our investors. The group's pipeline now includes over 25,000 residential homes and 5 million square feet of industrial space in various stages of development, with key acquisitions across Ontario. Fengate Real Estate continues to be focused on exploring opportunities across North America aligned with their land entitlement, build-to-core, opportunistic, and core strategies.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $8 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Ontario and Texas, Fengate has a proven track record of successful projects and partnerships, and an established reputation as one of the most active real asset investors and developers in North America. Fengate Real Estate, a division of Fengate Asset Management, has been strategically developing and managing real estate assets since 1974. Learn more at www.fengate.com.

